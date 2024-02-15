Maine State Police defend manhunt for Lewiston shooter to panel probing response

This story will be updated.

Maine State Police on Thursday defended their oversight of the extensive manhunt after the Lewiston mass shootings. Members of the commission investigating the response asked few questions during the first three hours of testimony, but they did inquire about the decision not to use dogs to track the shooter.

State police oversaw the manhunt for Robert Card after he killed 18 people at two different locations in late October and the agency has faced scrutiny for not finding his body until 48 hours later and about a mile from where he abandoned his vehicle at a Lisbon boat launch.

But Maj. Lucas Hare, who headed operations when state police assumed command the night of Oct. 25, says the search was complicated by an influx of law enforcement converging on the scene and rumors that Card had both military training and thermal imaging on his high-powered rifle.

Hare told the commission that he worried Card's vehicle was a potential ambush and he said the use of tracking dogs would have put K-9 teams at risk.

"A nighttime, wooded search with a K-9 is probably the most dangerous operation law enforcement will undertake, especially in a circumstance like this," he said.

Hare also said that engine exhaust from police vehicles and a circling New Hampshire State Police helicopter would have made scent tracking difficult.

Card's body was eventually found in a tractor trailer in a parking lot at the Maine Recycling Center, where he had worked.

The commission is expected to have a preliminary report in early April.