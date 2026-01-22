Subzero temperatures expected for much of Maine. Here's how to prepare:

An Arctic Front could blast much of Maine with subzero temperatures in what could be the coldest weekend of the year.

The National Weather Service and state officials are urging residents to prepare their homes and avoid any outdoor activities without proper gear.

"Probably the coldest temperatures are going to be seen up north and across the Western Maine mountains," said Steven Baron, a meteorologist at the weather station in Gray. "We do have an extreme cold watch for that area where temperatures could get to 35-below with the wind chill factored in."

Central Maine and coastal areas could get as low as negative-20 degrees starting Saturday. The bitter cold is expected to persist through Monday followed by snow showers throughout much of the state.

In a press release, the Maine Emergency Management Agency included tips to prevent water pipes from freezing:



If there are water supply lines in the garage, keep the garage doors closed.

Open kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate around the plumbing, especially if your sink is on an exterior wall.

Leave your thermostat set to the same temperature during day and night - A cold snap is not the time to set back the thermostat at night to save a few bucks on your heating bill.

If you plan to be away during cold weather, leave the heat on in your home and set to a temperature no lower than 55° F.

For long-term solutions, add insulation to attics, basements, and crawl spaces to maintain higher temperatures in those areas. To prevent drafts, be sure to seal cracks and openings around windows and doors.

If your pipes do freeze, you can safely thaw them by:



Turning on the faucet because running water through the pipe, as cold as it is, will help melt any ice in the pipe.

Applying heat to the section of pipe using an electric heating pad wrapped around the pipe, an electric hair dryer, or a portable space heater that’s kept away from flammable materials. Do NOT use a blowtorch, a kerosene or propane heater, a charcoal stove, or any device with an open flame because high heat can damage the pipes or even start a fire.

“During this extreme cold snap, it’s important for people to check on neighbors, especially older adults, those living alone, and anyone without reliable heat,” said MEMA Director Pete Rogers. “Cold temperatures can quickly become dangerous, and a simple check-in can help prevent emergencies before they happen.”

The Maine Department of Energy Resources (DOER) also recommends checking heating fuel levels, stock wood or pellets, keep heat pumps running even in extreme cold, and seal windows and doors.

If you need help with heating programs and resources, dial 211 (or 866-811-5695) for information about local resources or call your local Community Action Agency.

If you need to leave the house, dress as warmly as possible.

"Definitely lots of layers, two maybe three if you're in some of the colder spots up north," Baron said. "Waterproof clothing helps too because if you get wet it just adds to the cold."