Airport says plane in fatal crash was in Bangor for fuel, deicing

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published January 27, 2026 at 5:12 PM EST
Bangor International Airport on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026.
Kevin Miller
/
Maine Public
Bangor International Airport on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026.

In a statement, Bangor Airport officials said the private plane in Sunday's fatal crash was traveling from Houston and had a final destination in France. The plane stopped in Bangor for fuel and deicing.

The four passengers and two crew members on the plane died. The Federal Aviation Administration previously reported a higher number of fatalities, but updated it's report to reflect the six people on board.

The initial FAA report said the plane crashed on departure, coming to rest upside down and catching fire.

The airport said the crash happened at roughly 7:45 p.m. Sunday, and the last arrival at the airport beforehand was a scheduled domestic flight at 7:38 p.m. The last departure was a private aircraft at 5:30 p.m.

The airport remains closed, and investigators from the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are on site.

Local authorities have not identified the victims.
Kaitlyn Budion
Kaitlyn Budion is Maine Public’s Bangor correspondent, joining the reporting team after several years working in print journalism.
