Proposal would implement automated speed control systems in highway work zones to slow drivers down

Two weeks ago, two Maine Department of Transportation workers were killed when the driver of a van allegedly ran a stop sign at a work site in Waterville, was hit by a tractor-trailer and pushed the men over a bridge.

A new proposal before lawmakers would implement automated speed control systems in highway work zones to slow drivers down and increase safety for workers.

The three-year pilot program would install signs warning of lane changes for a work zone ahead. Drivers' going more than 11 mph over the work zone speed limit would have their license plates recorded.

"It's really these signs and that vehicle that are different when speeds are being enforced with cameras and will be in work zones while workers are present," said Kristi Van Ooyen, deputy chief engineer for the Maine Turnpike Authority.

Van Ooyen said studies show some people drive up to 100 mph through MTA work zones, almost twice the speed limit.

In the last five years, 18 people have been killed and more than 900 injured in work zone crashes.

Dale Doughty, acting commissioner of the Maine Department of Transportation, said there were more precautions in place at the Waterville work site — a truck was parked in the work zone in addition to cones and a stop sign on the on ramp.

He said concrete jersey barriers are used on a case-by-case basis and police details are utilized when available.

"The weight of the responsibility lies with the driver," Doughty said.

The system is designed to capture images of license plates only, not drivers. The MTA is working with the ACLU of Maine on this process and says no data will be retained.

The violation is a flat fee of $100. It's a civil infraction, not a criminal offense. It's not a ticket that could add points to a driver license or impact auto insurance premiums. No taxpayer dollars are used. Every driver has the right to contest a violation.

“Work zones are some of the most dangerous places to work in Maine,” said Kelly Flagg, executive director of Associated General Contractors of Maine. “Our members build and maintain the infrastructure people rely on every day, and they deserve to do that work without fearing for their lives. This pilot program is a practical, focused step to slow drivers down and save lives.”

Twenty-four other states using similar systems report crashes in work zones have been reduced by 55%.