University of Maine student killed in Woodland Pulp gas leak

A University of Maine student has died following a gas leak at the Woodland Pulp mill in Baileyville Tuesday evening.

According to the university, Kasie Malcolm was a junior studying chemical engineering.

Steve Beal, spokesperson for Woodland Pulp, said Malcolm was an intern at the mill. Malcolm and a second mill employee were taken to the hospital in Calais Tuesday evening. Beal did not know the condition of the second worker Thursday.

The mill has been shut down as mill management and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigate the cause of the leak.