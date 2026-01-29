Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2026 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

University of Maine student killed in Woodland Pulp gas leak

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published January 29, 2026 at 5:32 PM EST

A University of Maine student has died following a gas leak at the Woodland Pulp mill in Baileyville Tuesday evening.

According to the university, Kasie Malcolm was a junior studying chemical engineering.

Steve Beal, spokesperson for Woodland Pulp, said Malcolm was an intern at the mill. Malcolm and a second mill employee were taken to the hospital in Calais Tuesday evening. Beal did not know the condition of the second worker Thursday.

The mill has been shut down as mill management and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigate the cause of the leak.
Maine
Kaitlyn Budion
Kaitlyn Budion is Maine Public’s Bangor correspondent, joining the reporting team after several years working in print journalism.
See stories by Kaitlyn Budion