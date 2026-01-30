Agencies release initial reports on fatal Waterville crash

State and federal investigators have released initial reports on the fatal highway crash in Waterville this month that killed two Department of Transportation workers.

The Maine State Police and National Transportation Safety Board confirm that the driver, Samantha Tupper, ran the temporary stop sign on the entrance ramp to Interstate 95 southbound and collided with a tractor-trailer, pushing her minivan into the construction zone.

Construction workers James Brown and Dwayne Campbell were struck and killed in the crash. A third DOT worker, Tina Gilbert, was injured and transported to the hospital.

Tupper sustained non-life-threatening injuries. And the four-year-old and two-year-old in the back seat of her vehicle were not injured. The NTSB will issue a final report in 1-2 years, which will determine a probable cause of the crash, and may include safety recommendations.