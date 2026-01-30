Body recovered from Bar Island

First responders recovered the body of a 25-year-old man from the ocean near Bar Island at Acadia National Park yesterday morning.

The Bar Harbor Police Department reported a person believed to be stranded on Bar Island Wednesday evening, but first responders were unable to locate the individual.

Bar Island is a small, uninhabited island located off of downtown Bar Harbor. It can be reached by a sandbar, but is only accessible for a few hours surrounding low tide.

The National Park Service is leading the investigation into the death. A statement from the agency said no further information will be available until 72 hours after notifying the individual's next of kin.