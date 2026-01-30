Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2026 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Body recovered from Bar Island

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published January 30, 2026 at 3:42 PM EST

First responders recovered the body of a 25-year-old man from the ocean near Bar Island at Acadia National Park yesterday morning.

The Bar Harbor Police Department reported a person believed to be stranded on Bar Island Wednesday evening, but first responders were unable to locate the individual.

Bar Island is a small, uninhabited island located off of downtown Bar Harbor. It can be reached by a sandbar, but is only accessible for a few hours surrounding low tide.

The National Park Service is leading the investigation into the death. A statement from the agency said no further information will be available until 72 hours after notifying the individual's next of kin.
Maine
Kaitlyn Budion
Kaitlyn Budion is Maine Public’s Bangor correspondent, joining the reporting team after several years working in print journalism.
See stories by Kaitlyn Budion