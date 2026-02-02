Bangor Studio/Membership Department
US-Ireland Alliance removes George Mitchell's name from scholarship program

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published February 2, 2026 at 6:20 PM EST
A.J. Higgins
/
Maine Public file
U.S. Sen. Angus King (left) and George Mitchell in 2018.

The US-Ireland Alliance announced yesterday that it will remove the name of former U.S. Sen. George Mitchell of Maine from the organization's scholarship program.

In a press release, the Alliance said the board of directors unanimously voted to change the name of the George J. Mitchell Scholarship Program.

The organization cited new information in documents released by the Department of Justice relating to convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The scholarship program sends several American post-graduate students to Ireland and Northern Ireland for one year of study. The program is currently paused while the Alliance evaluates its long-term sustainability.

Mitchell, who is 92, has denied any wrongdoing in connection to his relationship with Epstein.

Mitchell was chairman of the peace negotiations in Northern Ireland, and served as senator from Maine from 1980 to 1995.
Kaitlyn Budion
Kaitlyn Budion is Maine Public's Bangor correspondent, joining the reporting team after several years working in print journalism.
