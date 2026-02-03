Officials identify 4 of 6 victims in fatal plane crash

Bangor Police have released the names of four of the six victims killed in the fatal plane crash last month.

According to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner, the four victims identified so far are 34-year-old Shelby Kuyawa of Hawaii and 46-year-old Tara Arnold, 47-year-old Jacob Hosmer and 33-year-old Jorden Reidel, all of Texas.

Two of the victims have still not been officially identified.

The plane was travelling from Houston on Sunday, Jan. 25, with a final destination in France, and had stopped in Bangor for fuel and deicing. It attempted to take off from Bangor in a snowstorm and crashed, coming to rest upside down and catching fire.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.