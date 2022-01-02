© 2022 Maine Public
Maine woman, 95, dies after New Year's Day house fire

Maine Public | By Associated Press
Published January 2, 2022 at 11:19 AM EST

CHELSEA, Maine — Maine fire officials say a 95-year-old woman died after a fire swept through her house in the town of Chelsea.

The fire was reported just before 7 a.m. on Saturday. The owner of the home, Gladys McGuire, was found dead inside the home. McGuire lived alone.

An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday to determine the cause of death. Officials from the fire marshal’s office were called in to investigate. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

