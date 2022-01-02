Maine woman, 95, dies after New Year's Day house fire

CHELSEA, Maine — Maine fire officials say a 95-year-old woman died after a fire swept through her house in the town of Chelsea.

The fire was reported just before 7 a.m. on Saturday. The owner of the home, Gladys McGuire, was found dead inside the home. McGuire lived alone.

An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday to determine the cause of death. Officials from the fire marshal’s office were called in to investigate. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.