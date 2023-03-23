Faculty and staff at Bates College vote to reject a union

Faculty and staff at Bates College have voted to reject a union after waiting more than a year to hear the election results.

In a message on Thursday evening, Bates President Clayton Spencer said that 254 staff members voted against the union, while 186 supported it.

In her message to staff, Spencer said that the school aims to provide all employees with strong wages, benefits, and a vibrant campus community, and those values will, quote, "continue to shape our work together to serve students and provide a transformative undergraduate education."

Spencer also noted that work has already begun to address issues that employees raised during the union campaign.

In a statement, the Bates Educators and Staff Organizing Committee said they are "disappointed" in the results, and pointed to a heavily funded anti-union campaign. But they say they plan to continue to build a voice for educators and staff.