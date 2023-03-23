© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Faculty and staff at Bates College vote to reject a union

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published March 23, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT
Hedge_Hall_Bates_College.jpg
Wikimedia Commons
Hedge Hall at Bates College in Lewiston, Maine.

Faculty and staff at Bates College have voted to reject a union after waiting more than a year to hear the election results.

In a message on Thursday evening, Bates President Clayton Spencer said that 254 staff members voted against the union, while 186 supported it.

In her message to staff, Spencer said that the school aims to provide all employees with strong wages, benefits, and a vibrant campus community, and those values will, quote, "continue to shape our work together to serve students and provide a transformative undergraduate education."

Spencer also noted that work has already begun to address issues that employees raised during the union campaign.

In a statement, the Bates Educators and Staff Organizing Committee said they are "disappointed" in the results, and pointed to a heavily funded anti-union campaign. But they say they plan to continue to build a voice for educators and staff.

Tags
News Bates Collegeunions
Robbie Feinberg
rfeinberg@mainepublic.org
See stories by Robbie Feinberg