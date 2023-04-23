Portland's Valentine's Day Bandit is finally revealed after decades of bringing joy to the community

A Falmouth man who brought joy to many as Portland's Valentine's Day Bandit has finally been revealed.

67-year-old Kevin Fahrman passed away suddenly on Friday, and his family decided it was time for the community to know that Fahrman was the elusive phantom.

For decades he put large red hearts on Fort Gorges and Portland storefronts and landmarks every year on Feb. 14.

Nicole Ogrysko / Maine Public The so-called "Valentine's Day bandit" returned to Portland on Feb. 14, 2023, placing a large banner with a red heart outside the Portland Public Library.

Close friend Rachel Guthrie worked with Fahrman years ago and said he touched countless lives.

"There are so many people who benefit from those hearts, and nobody knew," Guthrie said. "We were so good at keeping that secret, the small group of us who knew."

Guthrie says one of Fahrman's colleagues started the heart tradition in 1976 but Fahrman took over in 1979. His basement is still filled with the red hearts, and neighbors on Route 88 in Falmouth have started lining the street with them in his honor.

Nicole Ogrysko / Maine Public A Portland skyscraper is adorned with a red heart February 14, 2023.

"It was just a reflection of Kevin sharing his love. He was all about that, making people feel like they were loved and special and unique. He didn't use those words. He did it with his actions," Guthrie said.

Fahrman touched countless lives, not only as the Valentine's Day Bandit, but also as a photographer chronicling life events, like his daughter's love of sailing with SailMaine. He also taught at Southern Maine Community College and mentored young photographers trying to get a start in the business.

He leaves behind a wife and three adult children. A celebration of life for Fahrman will be held from 2-5 p.m. Tuesday at the Portland Yacht Club in Falmouth.

