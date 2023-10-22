U.S. Senator Susan Collins and bipartisan group of senators visit Israel and Saudi Arabia

Republican U.S. Senator Susan Collins is among a bipartisan group of senators who visited Israel on Saturday to pledge support for Israel amid the war with Hamas.

Speaking from Tel Aviv, the senators say the U.S. is backing Israel and will give it what it needs to destroy Hamas.

Collins said she has met with the families of hostages taken by Hamas and is shaken by the taking of little children and ruthless killing of their parents.

"I cannot stop thinking about a little 3-year-old girl named Abigail who has been taken by Hamas. Her mother was murdered. Her father was murdered as he tried to rush little Abigail away. What kind of people commit such atrocities," Collins said.

Collins, Vice Chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, says she supports President Joe Biden's request for $14 billion dollars of aid for Israel. The senators also met with Saudi Arabian officials about how to stabilize the region and keep the war from escalating.

"It is not only in Israel's interest, it is not only in the interest of the countries in this region, it's in America's interest, and the in interest of our world," she said.

