Memorial services for Lewiston mass shooting victims continued this weekend

Memorial services were held on Saturday for Jason Adam Walker and Stephen Vozzella, who were among those killed in the Lewiston shootings on October 25.

Walker's sister Jill said her brother would not want to be remembered by the way he left this earth, but celebrated for the way he lived and how he touched so many with his humor, his courage, his conviction, and his generosity.

Walker's son Jonathan spoke of his father's fierce loyalty to family and friends.

"He was a person who made you feel loved even when his words failed him. On that fateful night of October 25, my father did not leave this world on a note of tragedy but on an action of severe and genuine love, love for my mother, love for his family and friends, love for all," said Walker.

Walker served in the Maine National Guard and received military honors. An American flag was presented to his family.

His son Collin said his father could teach himself anything be it playing guitar, sewing on an antique machine, or making cheese and sausages with his best friend Mikey Deslauriers. Walker reportedly tried to save others at Just in Time Recreation. He died with Deslauriers. Both men were 51 years old.

Stephen Vozzella was also remembersed on Saturday, one of four members of the deaf community who were killed in the shootings.

According to his obituary, Vozzella loved camping with his family and friends and going on road trips with his wife and daughter.

He was a member of the New England Deaf Biker Group and played softball with the National Softball Association for the Deaf. He was also an avid New England sports fan.

On the night he died, Vozzella was playing in a corn hole league with three deaf friends, Joshua Seal, Bryan MacFarlane and Billy Bracket, who were also killed.

Stephen Vozzella was 45 years old.

