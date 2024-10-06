© 2024 Maine Public

Police investigating early morning shooting in Bath

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published October 6, 2024 at 12:55 PM EDT
Bath Police are investigating a shooting that required residents to shelter-in-place Sunday morning.
Bath Police are investigating a shooting that required residents to shelter-in-place Sunday morning.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit and the Bath Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday shortly before 7 am in a residential neighborhood in Bath.

The incident prompted police to issue a shelter-in-place order for residents north of North Street. That order was lifted just after 9 am.

Detectives are on the scene interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence.

The Department of Public Safety says there is no danger to the public.

