Maine Senate advances compromise spending bill to avoid curtailed MaineCare payments

The Maine Senate on Tuesday advanced a compromise bill to plug the state's budget gap and avoid reduced MaineCare payments to health care providers. The proposal is designed to resolve a weeks-long stalemate between Republicans and Democrats, but additional votes were needed to see if it will pass as an emergency.

The Senate voted 31-2 to advance the amended spending bill which balances Maine's budget for the next four months. The two-thirds margin is enough to enact the bill immediately, but only if the House vote achieves the same margin.

That vote was expected to occur later Tuesday night.

To gain Republican votes, Democrats agreed to limit housing vouchers within the state's General Assistance program to 12 months within a three-year period. That provision isn't as stringent as Gov. Janet Mills had proposed and Republicans called for, but Democrats saw it as a compromise that would give people using the vouchers more time before losing housing assistance.

The proposal also includes cost of living increases for direct care workers.

The vote on the compromise occurred just hours before curtailed payments to providers were set to go into effect Tuesday at midnight. The bill must pass as emergency to avoid those reduced payments.