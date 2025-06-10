State Rep. Holly Eaton of Deer Isle remains in intensive care after serious car crash last week

State Representative Holly Eaton of Deer Isle remains in intensive care at Maine Medical Center in Portland after a car crash last week.

Eaton had spinal surgery last Wednesday in Bangor but collapsed during physical therapy due to a pulmonary embolism and was taken by LifeFlight to Portland.

A GoFundMe page has been organized for Eaton, a single mother of two boys, to manage expenses during her recovery.

Michael Rossney donated to Eaton's fundraiser. He said she often comes into his Mexican restaurant to eat on her way home from Augusta.

"She's in a tough situation working in Augusta as a single mom with two small children. This is every parent's worst nightmare, becoming disabled and needing help to care for your children," Rossney said.

Eaton is a Democrat who represents communities in both Knox and Hancock Counties and is serving her second two-year term.

