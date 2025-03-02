2025 Oscars: See the red carpet looks

Stars are arriving on the red carpet for Sunday night's Oscars. The 97th Academy Awards ceremony starts at 7 p.m. EST, 4 p.m. PST, airing live on ABC and streaming on Hulu.
Conan O'Brien is hosting, and Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are set to perform.
Netflix's musical Emilia Pérez enters the evening with 13 nominations, followed by The Brutalist and Wicked, which both have 10 each, including for best picture.
Here are the stars as they head into the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
