Maine Calling

Month In Review: Analysis of the Top News Stories In Maine During April

Published April 30, 2021 at 12:54 PM EDT
Our panel of editorial page and regional newspaper editors returns to discuss the news that made Maine headlines in April.

Panelists:
Ben Bragdon, editorial page editor, Kennebec Journal/Morning Sentinel
Greg Kesich, editorial page editor, Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram
Susan Young, editorial page editor, Bangor Daily News

VIP Callers:
Sarah Craighead Dedmon, editor, Machias Valley News Observer
Barbara Walsh, reporter, Maine Monitor; executive director, Winthrop Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce
Steven Porter, Maine editor, Seacoast Media Group

Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
