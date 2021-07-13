Former US Senate Candidate Sara Gideon Announces Latest Donations From Leftover Campaign Funds

Former Maine Speaker of the House and US Senate Candidate Sara Gideon announced Tuesday that she's donating more than $750,000 in leftover campaign funds to 21 nonprofits in the state.

The nonprofits range from organizations that support people with health issues such as mental illness and substance use disorders to those devoted to racial equity and marginalized populations.

Gideon is also donating $1 million to elect Democrats in Maine.

The Senate Congressional race last year in which Gideon tried to unseat incumbent Republican Senator Susan Collins was the most expensive in state history. It ended with more than $14 million leftover in Gideon's war chest. According to campaign filings, just under $10 million remains. The next filings will be published on July 15.

