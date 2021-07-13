© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

Former US Senate Candidate Sara Gideon Announces Latest Donations From Leftover Campaign Funds

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published July 13, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT
Sara Gideon
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
House Speaker Sara Gideon, D- Freeport, a candidate for U.S. Senate, speaks at a "Supper with Sara" campaign event at the Poulin-Turner Union Hall, in Skowhegan, Maine.

Former Maine Speaker of the House and US Senate Candidate Sara Gideon announced Tuesday that she's donating more than $750,000 in leftover campaign funds to 21 nonprofits in the state.

The nonprofits range from organizations that support people with health issues such as mental illness and substance use disorders to those devoted to racial equity and marginalized populations.

Gideon is also donating $1 million to elect Democrats in Maine.

The Senate Congressional race last year in which Gideon tried to unseat incumbent Republican Senator Susan Collins was the most expensive in state history. It ended with more than $14 million leftover in Gideon's war chest. According to campaign filings, just under $10 million remains. The next filings will be published on July 15.

Politics
Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
See stories by Patty Wight