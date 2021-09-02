Senators King, Collins Criticize Supreme Court Ruling On Texas Abortion Ban

Maine Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King are criticizing Wednesday's Supreme Court ruling allowing a new abortion ban law in Texas to stand- at least for now.

King, an independent, said in a statement that the Texas law is "blatantly unconstitutional" and cynically crafted because it was written in a way that would prevent a lawsuit against the state officials charged with enforcing it.

Instead, the Texas legislature effectively deputized citizens as enforcers, a move that makes challenging it in court more difficult.

Collins, a Republican, called the Texas law prohibiting abortions after six weeks of pregnancy "extreme and harmful."

While Collins noted that the court recognized questions about the law's constitutionality, she immediately drew fire Thursday for voting to confirm Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who proved decisive in Wednesday's 5-4 ruling.

Collins had defended Kavanaugh three years ago during his highly contentious confirmation as someone who would respect precedent and not subvert Roe vs. Wade "overtly" or by "stealth."