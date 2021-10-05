© 2021 Maine Public
Politics

Congressman Jared Golden is non-committal on Democrats' spending package

Maine Public | By Susan Sharon
Published October 5, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT
In April 27, 2019, U.S. Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, speaks during a ceremony for a Zumwalt-class guided missile destroyer named for former President Lyndon Baines Johnson in Bath, Maine. Golden is facing re-election in November 2020.

Maine's second district congressman is sticking to past practice and not revealing how he feels about President Joe Biden's plan to invest heavily in social programs and climate policy until the final version is ready. Speaking with reporters on Tuesday in Maine, Democrat Jared Golden says he'll have to see the details of a bipartisan infrastructure bill and the investment bill before he decides if supporting both is the right call.

"Right now I've been in a position of support on the infrastructure bill and I look forward to having that vote. The rest of the president's proposal - there's plenty of time. There's no rush. The president said it himself," Golden said.

As it is currently envisioned, the bill to strengthen social programs could expand paid leave, make child care more affordable, create universal pre-K and make two years of community college free. It could also lower the Medicare eligibility age and include dental, vision and hearing benefits as well as encourage the adoption of green energy through tax credits and other incentives.

Democrats propose to fund the measure - estimated to cost $3.5 trillion over ten years - by taxing corporations and the wealthiest Americans and hope to reach a deal by the end of the month.

Susan Sharon
