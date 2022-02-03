© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

Former Sen. Saviello says he won't run for governor

Maine Public | By Associated Press
Published February 3, 2022 at 3:09 PM EST
CORRECTION Election 2021 Hydropower Transmission Corridor
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
Former state Sen. Tom Saviello speaks at an election night gathering of opponents of Central Maine Power's proposed hydropower transmission corridor, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Farmington, Maine.

AUGUSTA, Maine — A former lawmaker who battled against an electric transmission line in western Maine won’t be running for governor.

Former state Sen. Tom Saviello said in a statement that he was tired of party politics and fearful of playing the role of spoiler. At 71, he also said he was too old, though Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and her Republican challenger, former Gov. Paul LePage, are both older.

The announcement, on Wednesday, removes from the race a high-profile politician who has been an independent as well as a member of the Democratic and Republican parties.

Politics
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press