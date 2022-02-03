Former Sen. Saviello says he won't run for governor

AUGUSTA, Maine — A former lawmaker who battled against an electric transmission line in western Maine won’t be running for governor.

Former state Sen. Tom Saviello said in a statement that he was tired of party politics and fearful of playing the role of spoiler. At 71, he also said he was too old, though Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and her Republican challenger, former Gov. Paul LePage, are both older.

The announcement, on Wednesday, removes from the race a high-profile politician who has been an independent as well as a member of the Democratic and Republican parties.