Mills pitches $3.5M in extra funding to keep two veterans homes open

Gov. Janet Mills says she'll dedicate $3.5 million in her forthcoming budget change proposal to keep the Maine Veterans' Homes in Caribou and Machias open for another year.

Half would come from Maine's general fund, while the other half would come from federal funding, she said Tuesday.

The extra funding will give the state and the independent non-profit that runs the homes more time to develop a long-term plan for the facilities and their residents, Mills said.

The Machias home has a target closure date of April 15, while the Caribou home is expected to close May 1. Maine Veterans' Homes has said no facility will close until every resident has a new place to live.

The proposal also supports a bill from Maine Senate President Troy Jackson. His bill, which the veterans and legal affairs committee advanced last week with a unanimous vote, is designed to prevent sudden closures without legislative approval.

"I applaud Senate President Jackson for his legislation, and I am putting $3.5 million behind his bill to keep these homes open while MVH works with the state to pursue options in the long-term," Mills said in a statement.

The full legislature is expected to take up Jackson's bill later this week.

Mills said she also plans to submit her change proposal to the legislature this week for consideration.

The $3.5 million proposal is based on the combined annual deficit for the Caribou and Machias homes, which MVH reported in a February letter to Mills, she said.