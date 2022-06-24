Mainers say they're worried about the country's future after the Supreme Court's abortion ruling

Across Maine on Friday, residents said they were worried about the repercussions of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe vs. Wade — and what it signals about the country's future. Others said the decision has sprung them into action.

"I want to throw up. Literally," said Lisa Bard Levine, who was visiting Maine from Massachusetts on Friday. Levine said she was "disgusted," "embarrassed," and "horrified" by the ruling, which she said will set the country back.

"And our country has a lot of work to do. And I just hope we have enough energy. And bodies. And brainpower. And human power, to make this world a better place," Levine said. "Because we're going in the wrong direction."

"It was expected, I think, based on news that came out a couple months ago, and the leak. But still, it was shocking to hear that it actually happened," said Paulo Correia of South Portland, who worried about what the decision could mean for women and pregnant people who are particularly vulnerable.

"I'm concerned about families and women, low-income jobs, what's going to happen with them. Yeah, I think it's awful, actually," Correia said.

Elizabeth Bell of South China said she's already thinking about what she can do to help those people. Bell said that while she feels secure about maintaining abortion access in Maine, she said Americans will need to come together and create networks to support people in states such as Texas, who she worries won't have access to abortion, proper healthcare, or sufficient resources to help them raise a child.

"You know, I'd have somebody sleep on my couch," Bell said. "If we're not going to take care of people, then we have to take care of people, you know?"

While many of the people Maine Public interviewed said they were distraught over the Supreme Court decision, one woman in downtown Waterville, who declined to give her name, said she was pleased about the news, and felt that abortion restrictions should be left up to states.

"Yeah, it's not up to the government - federal - to do it, I don't think so," the woman said.

But others say they just feel worried for future generations without guaranteed access to abortion.

"I worry for our daughters, and our granddaughters," said Heather Richards of Old Orchard Beach. "Obviously, I can't even be part of us holding on to the rights that we earned. So then to try to do again what our grandmothers did for us, feels overwhelming."

In the face of that new reality, some said they plan to make their voices known at the ballot box — and to bring renewed energy in the effort to vote out any elected representatives who don't support abortion rights this fall.

Reporter Fred Bever contributed to this story.

