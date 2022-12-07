Rachel Talbot Ross becomes 1st Black House speaker in Maine's history

State Rep. Rachel Talbot Ross of Portland made history on Wednesday by becoming the first Black lawmaker elected as speaker of the Maine House of Representatives.

Addressing the House as speaker for the first time, Talbot Ross urged lawmakers to work together on issues such as housing affordability, poverty and improving the state's relationship with the Wabanaki tribes.

The Democrat also paid tribute to her father, Gerald Talbot, who was elected as Maine's first Black lawmaker 50 years ago.

"I am a proud, ninth-generation African-American Mainer. I stand before you today and I want any child in our state to know that this, today, this is possible," she said.

Talbot Ross is the fourth woman to serve as speaker. And all three of her predecessors — Libby Mitchell, Hannah Pingree and Sara Gideon — were present for Wednesday's ceremony.

Gov. Janet Mills administered the oath of office to more than 180 newly elected lawmakers as their family members looked on or, in some cases, sat in their parents' laps Wednesday at the Maine State House.

"All newly elected representatives of the state of Maine please and raise your right hand. And somebody has a problem if they have a child in their arms, that's OK," she said.

Democrats retained control of both the House and Senate during last month's elections. Senate President Troy Jackson of Allagash was re-elected to preside over the latter chamber.

This story will be updated.