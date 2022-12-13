Susan Collins, representatives of Maine’s LGBTQ community on hand for marriage equality bill signing

Several prominent LGTBQ advocates from Maine as well as representatives of the state’s congressional delegation were on hand Tuesday as President Joe Biden signed a marriage equality bill into law.

The Respect for Marriage Act guarantees federal recognition of same-sex marriages that were legally performed in states and ensures those couples, as well as interracial couples, have access to all federal rights and benefits of marriage.

In a key moment, the bill passed the Senate earlier this month after Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins and Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin negotiated language changes — particularly regarding religious liberty protections — needed to gain enough GOP support to avoid a filibuster.

Prior to signing the bill during a high-profile ceremony, Biden publicly thanked the two senators as well as the other members of Congress who helped get the bill over the finish line.

"This bipartisan vote simply would not have happened without the leadership and persistence of a real hero, Tammy Baldwin,” Biden said. “And thank you Susan Collins, who did not rest until this bill got done."

Collins, who was among the members of Congress gathered behind Biden as he signed the bill on the White House grounds, said she was thrilled the bill was now law.

“This common-sense legislation provides certainty to millions of loving couples in same-sex and interracial marriages, who will continue to enjoy the freedoms, rights, and responsibilities afforded to all other marriages,” Collins said. “At the same time, our legislation fully respects and protects religious liberties and diverse beliefs about marriage. This is truly an important and historic step forward for religious freedom as well as for ensuring dignity and respect for all Americans.”

Equality Maine director Gia Drew and former state Rep. Ryan Fecteau, who was Maine's first openly gay House Speaker, were among those who attended the White House signing ceremony.

“Today's bill signing is a clear example of how far we’ve come toward accepting and celebrating love, family, and the freedom to be our authentic selves,” Drew said in a statement released before the ceremony. “The Respect for Marriage Act provides clarity and stability for hundreds of thousands of same-sex and interracial couples, who are connected through the commitment of marriage. While we celebrate the Respect for Marriage Act’s historic victory, it’s just not enough. Congress must continue moving forward and pass nationwide nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQ people.”

Maine voters legalized same-sex marriage in 2012. But after the Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling on abortion earlier this year, there was concern that the conservative-leaning majority on the court could turn its focus on previous rulings legalizing same-sex marriage at the federal level.