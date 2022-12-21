Maine tribes criticize Sen. King after proposal to let them benefit from federal laws fails

The alliance representing Wabanaki tribes in Maine is criticizing independent U.S. Sen. Angus King for blocking an initiative that would have allowed the tribes to benefit from future federal Indian laws.

Supporters framed the proposal as a necessary update to the 1980 Maine Indian Claims Settlement Act, which Maine's tribal leaders have long blamed for limiting their economic opportunities and other federal laws that benefit 570 other federally recognized tribes, including casino development and disaster relief funds.

It was introduced by 2nd District Congressman Jared Golden and backed by fellow Democratic Congresswoman Chellie Pingree, clearing the House over the summer as part of a defense reauthorization bill.

However, it was not included in the sprawling $1.7 trillion federal funding bill now poised to clear Congress, and in a joint statement, tribal leaders singled-out King for blocking the measure.

"The main reason for the legislation's exclusion is due to strong opposition from Senator Angus King. This is unfortunate because tribal leaders had directly conferred with Senator King as the legislation was being drafted and purposefully drafted the bill narrowly to address Senator King’s concerns," Chief Kirk Francis of the Penobscot Nation said in the statement.

"It's hard not to suspect that the senator's opposition to the legislation is political in nature and not substantive. The Wabanaki bill would have been a meaningful step towards modernizing an archaic settlement act, and it would have opened doors for much-needed economic opportunities for our tribal communities and rural Maine. It was supported by the Maine people, the Maine Legislature, and several cities and towns."

A spokesman for King did not address the Wabanaki Alliance's specific assertion that the senator worked against the bill, but issued a statement reiterating the senator's reluctance to support the proposal and what he says are its unintended consequences.

"Senator King has serious concerns about the legislation in its current form and the unintended consequences it poses for the state of Maine," spokesman Matthew Felling said in an email. "Moving forward, he is committed to continuing to work with the Tribes on specific issues involving the application of federal tribal laws in Maine, such as the Stafford Act and the Indian Health Care Improvement Act – much like he did with the implementation of the Violence Against Women Act."

Asked why the Wabanaki Alliance had cited only King in its criticism, spokesman John Dieffenbacher-Krall said Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins had told his organization that she was still considering the legislation while King had opposed it.

When asked for Collins’ position on the bill, a spokeswoman for Collins referred a reporter to a previous statement saying the senator would consider the merits of the legislation if it went through the “regular Senate process.”

The Wabanaki Alliance had been working to include the proposal in the omnibus spending bill for the past month and it ran digital ads specifically designed to build public pressure on King to support it. It also urged supporters to contact King and Collins, asking both to support the bill.

King had previously stated that he was worried about the legislation and that changes to the 1980 settlement act should be negotiated between the state and the tribes.

His position matched that of Democratic Gov. Janet Mills, who blocked a sweeping tribal sovereignty bill in the Maine Legislature earlier this year.

Her administration urged Congress to delay Golden's bill and submitted testimony against it earlier this year.

Maine's tribes have sought to cultivate further negotiations with Mills, saying they would like to amend the settlement act.

In a recent interview with Maine Public, Mills expressed a willingness to continue talks and said the settlement act "is not sacrosanct."

