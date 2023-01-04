Legislature approves emergency bill containing $450 relief checks

Lawmakers passed a $474 million emergency heat and energy assistance bill on Wednesday that will provide $450 “relief checks” to nearly 900,000 Maine taxpayers.

Additionally, the spending bill includes $50 million for home heating assistance programs for low-income Mainers as well as $21 million in emergency housing assistance for individuals or families facing possible eviction.

The bipartisan votes came roughly one month after an identical bill stalled on the Senate floor despite serious concerns about a looming winter crisis because of the elevate costs of heating oil, kerosene and electricity.

Republican senators had demanded that the nearly half-billion dollar spending measure receive a public hearing and go through the traditional review process rather than be passed by the newly sworn in Legislature on the first day of session. Democratic leaders eventually agreed, and a day-long hearing was held on Dec. 21.

But the bill did not change. And when lawmakers reconvened in Augusta on Wednesday for the first time in 2023, enough lawmakers from both parties supported passing the bill as an emergency measure that will become effectively as soon as Gov. Janet Mills signs it.

Nearly $400 million of the bill will go toward those $450 relief payments. To be eligible, individuals must have earned less than $100,000 and couples must have earned less than $200,000. Those income caps are identical to the eligibility guidelines for the $850 inflation relief payments sent to roughly 880,000 Maine taxpayers last year.

On final passage, the House voted 114-29 in support of the bill while the Senate voted 24-10, which was just above the two-thirds majority needed to pass as an emergency measure. Mills, who will take the oath of office for a second term Wednesday evening, is expected to sign the bill into law.

Mills administration officials have said that they hope to begin sending out the $450 relief checks later this month.

