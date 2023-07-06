Lawmakers uphold Gov. Mills' veto of Wabanaki rights legislation

This story will be updated.

The Maine House has voted to uphold Gov. Janet Mills' veto of a bill that was a top priority for leaders of the Wabanaki Nation.

The 84-to-57 vote on Thursday was roughly a dozen votes short of the margin needed to override Mills' veto of a bill that aimed to give the four tribes in Maine access to additional federal laws and benefits. Under a 1980 agreement, new laws passed by Congress to benefit federally recognized tribes do not automatically apply to the Penobscot Nation, the Passamaquoddy Tribe, the Mi'kmaq Nation and the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians.

Tribal leaders say that preemption has harmed their communities economically. But in her veto letter, Mills warned that the bill would create confusion about whether state or tribal regulations applied on lands throughout Maine. Mills also predicted the bill, LD 2004, would lead to more legal conflicts and worsen relations between the state and tribal governments.