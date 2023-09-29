Maine's federal workers prepare for looming government shutdown

Maine's nearly 12,000 federal workers are bracing for the impacts of a potential government shutdown later this weekend.

If the government does close, veterans will continue to receive health care at the Togus VA Medical Center and other clinics around the state. Social Security offices will remain open. And Maine's Transportation Security Administration officers will work without a paycheck until the shutdown ends.

Bill Reiley is a regional vice president for an American Federation of Government Employees Local, which represents TSA officers at airports in Maine, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

"You know you're going to get paid, but you don't know when," Reiley said. "It's a horrible feeling."

The National Park Service has said it will furlough a majority of its workforce. Visitors should expect parks to close and services to be unavailable starting Monday, the agency said.

It's unclear exactly how many federal employees in Maine would have to work without pay or would be furloughed and sent home. Union officials say if the government does close, the impacts will more closely resemble those felt during a 16-day shutdown back in 2013, when about 40% of federal workers and military members in Maine and across the country were furloughed.

A smaller number were sent home without pay in 2018, because several major agencies had the funds to remain open.

All federal employees will eventually be paid after a shutdown ends, according to a 2019 that law requires retroactive pay for all workers regardless of their furlough status.

TSA workers are due to receive their next paycheck Monday, Reiley said, and he's not too concerned yet about the financial impacts of a possible government shutdown. But he worries about his younger colleagues who may not have the savings to get them through an extended shutdown.

"When we get to be three weeks out, and all the sudden people are saying, 'Oh, what am I going to do here? I have to pay my mortgage or I have to pay my car payment; I don't have any money.' That's when it gets interesting," he said.

If there's one bright spot, Reiley said, Mainers were friendlier as they went through the airport security checkpoints during the last shutdown in 2018, which lasted for 34 days. Some also donated gift cards to the TSA workers, Reiley added.