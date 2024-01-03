Motivated by Lewiston massacre, Maine gun safety advocates make their presence felt at State House

Hundreds of gun safety activists filled the State House in Augusta Wednesday to rally for what they're calling common-sense reforms. Gun control legislation historically faces long odds in the Legislature, but the deadliest mass shooting in state history last October could change the political dynamic.

Gun control advocates often leave the Legislature disappointed, their demonstrations at the State House somewhat muted. But on the first day of the second legislative session, blaze orange-clad activists were determined to make their presence known, outnumbering gun rights activists at a rally in the Hall of Flags as they called for changes to some of the most permissive gun laws in the country.

Leading the charge was Arthur Barnard, a Topsham man whose son Arthur Strout was one of the 18 people killed during the Lewiston shootings.



Barnard, his hands shaking as he talked about the loss of his son, said the push for change isn't about confiscating guns.

Esta Pratt-Kielley / Maine Public Gun safety activists line up outside the State House in Augusta, Maine, on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

"This is about doing the right thing and finding the right politicians who are willing to do the right thing more than they're afraid of losing their jobs," he said.

Barnard also says that it's likely he'll spend the rest of his life pushing for gun reform.

Activists say revamping Maine's yellow flag law to make it easier to confiscate weapons from people with mental illness is a priority, along with an assault weapons ban.

Gun rights advocates argue that none of those laws would have prevented the Lewiston shootings and that the focus should be on mental health.

"All of these mass shooting perpetrators have mental health issues. Clearly, you don't go around shooting people if you don't," said Laura Whitcomb, president of the Gun Owners of Maine. "And so, to me, it's kind of like having a boat full of water and they're trying to bail with a teaspoon of removing guns from law abiding citizens instead of using what most people would use, which is a bucket to address the real issue, which is mental health."

Whitcomb also said lawmakers should limit what she called gun-free zones so that responsible gun owners can carry their weapons and respond in the event a mass shooting occurs.