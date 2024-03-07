© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
RADIO SERVICE NOTE: Listeners may experience broadcast issues due to system upgrades.

Chellie Pingree highlights food insecurity with her State of the Union guest

Maine Public | By Irwin Gratz
Published March 7, 2024 at 12:58 PM EST
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2015 file photo, a supermarket displays stickers indicating they accept food stamps in West New York, N.J. The Biden administration has approved a significant and permanent increase in the levels of food stamp assistance available to needy families—the largest single increase in the program’s history. Starting in October 2021, average benefits for food stamps (officially known as the SNAP program) will rise more than 25 percent above pre-pandemic levels. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Seth Wenig/AP
/
AP
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2015 file photo, a supermarket displays stickers indicating they accept food stamps in West New York, N.J. The Biden administration has approved a significant and permanent increase in the levels of food stamp assistance available to needy families—the largest single increase in the program’s history. Starting in October 2021, average benefits for food stamps (officially known as the SNAP program) will rise more than 25 percent above pre-pandemic levels. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Maine Rep. Chellie Pingree has invited the President of Good Shepherd Food Bank, Heather Paquette to join her at tonight's State of the Union address.

Paquette said food insecurity in Maine is back to pre-pandemic levels.

"Mainers are experiencing difficulty making choices with their resources," Paquette said. "And you can't trade off things like rent, or your power bill, very easily. So, people make a sacrifice and they choose to trade off food."

Pingree says Congress is moving to increase funding for food aid programs like WIC, the program that supplies women, infants and children, supplemental food, health care referrals, and nutrition education. A congressional committee has also approved more money for SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. But Pingree complains that winning that extra funding is always harder than it should be.

"In the years I've been in Congress, I've never been able to fathom why is it we fight about making sure people have enough food," Pingree said. "There's plenty of other things we can argue about, but food should be basic."
Tags
Politics SNAP benefitsWIC programState of the Union AddressRep. Chellie Pingree
Irwin Gratz
igratz@mainepublic.org
See stories by Irwin Gratz