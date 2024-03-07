Maine lawmakers hear hours of testimony on gun measures

The debate over gun safety measures continued in the Legislature Thursday, as state lawmakers heard hours of testimony on two bills brought forward by Democrats and Gov. Janet Mills.

The feedback from public safety officials, medical professionals, firearm owners, college students and gun safety advocates was extensive, and by late afternoon members of the Legislature's judiciary committee said they had several more hours of testimony ahead of them.

Gun safety advocates and gun rights groups were flatly divided over one bill, sponsored by much of the Democratic caucus, that would require a three-day waiting period for certain firearm sales.

Gun safety groups said they see the measure essentially as a potential tool to reduce suicide and violence.

But Joshua Raines of Gun Owners of Maine said that a waiting period would effectively shut down gun shows around the state and infringe on Second Amendment rights.

And he believes that the suite of gun policy changes included in the governor's bill is not a successful reaction to last year's mass shootings in Lewiston.

"Neither one of these bills today, if enacted, would have stopped that from happening," he said. "You've already heard testimony that the firearm was purchased well outside the 72-hour waiting period. The yellow flag laws on the books were not followed."

The governor's proposal calls for a wide variety of policy changes, including an expansion of background checks for advertised private gun sales and tweaks to Maine's so-called "yellow flag" law.

But many gun safety advocates reiterated Thursday that the changes didn't go far enough, and they called for tougher measures, more along the lines of an extreme risk, or red flag law.

"We must create additional ways for families and law enforcement to take steps to remove guns from people who are a danger to themselves or others," said Nicole Palmer, executive director of the Maine Gun Safety Coalition. "Families know best how to take care of their loved ones; they're often the first ones to know when their family member is struggling or needs help. But families need more tools than the current law, or that this legislation provides, to get them help in a crisis."

Penobscot County Sheriff Troy Morton said the sheriffs from all 16 counties generally support the governor's bill, though some have concerns about the proposed background check expansion.

But Morton said sheriffs are united around another key piece of the legislation — the creation of a network of crisis receiving centers across Maine.

"Regardless of where this bill goes, I urge, we urge, that this part of the bill stay intact," he said. "This is one of the most critical things that can change far beyond some of our gun violence but a lot of the other challenges that we see in our communities today."

Thursday's public hearings were the latest in a weeklong rollout of gun safety and mental health proposals in the Legislature.

Earlier this week, state lawmakers heard testimony on a proposed ban of so-called bump stocks and another bill that would allow people in crisis to temporarily surrender their firearms. On Monday, state legislators listened to hours of testimony on a proposal to expand mental health services for people experiencing a crisis.