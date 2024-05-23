Maine Superior Court Justice nominated to U.S. First Circuit Court of Appeals

Maine Superior Court Justice Julia Lipez has been nominated by President Biden to the First Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston.

It was just two years ago that Lipez began serving as a Superior Court Justice in Maine. The decade before, she worked as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Maine.

If her nomination to the First Circuit Court of Appeals is confirmed by the U.S. Senate, she'll share the distinction with her father, Kermit Lipez. He became a First Circuit judge in 1998 and assumed semi-retired senior status in 2011. A spokesperson for the court said he plans to fully retire in the event of his daughter's confirmation.

The First Circuit hears appeals from district courts in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Puerto Rico.