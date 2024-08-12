© 2024 Maine Public

Maine Secretary of State will hear challenges to ballot petitions for RFK Jr., Cornel West

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published August 12, 2024 at 12:25 PM EDT
Secretary of State Shenna Bellows attends the inauguration of Gov. Janet Mills, Jan. 4, 2023, at the Civic Center in Augusta, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP file
Secretary of State Shenna Bellows attends the inauguration of Gov. Janet Mills, Jan. 4, 2023, at the Civic Center in Augusta, Maine.

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows will hear challenges this week to petitions submitted by Cornel West and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to qualify as independent candidates for Maine's presidential ballot.

Topsham resident James Stretch, who worked on President Joe Biden's 2020 campaign, said that Kennedy submitted too many signatures, and also does not list his correct address.

Stretch also alleges that more than 4,000 of Kennedy's signatures are invalid because of issues such as illegible words, incomplete dates, and signers who are not registered Maine voters.

Meanwhile, West's ballot petition faces two challenges. Anne Gass of Gray and Sandra Marquis of Lewiston allege that signatures for West's petition were collected using fraudulent tactics. Another challenge, from Portland's Nathan Berger, said the petition contains numerous errors, including duplicate or crossed-out signatures, as well as address information that doesn't match voter registration records.

Hearings on challenges against both candidates are scheduled for Wednesday, August 14, with opportunities for both the candidates and challengers to present evidence and argue their cases.
Robbie Feinberg
