In mock election, Maine students pick Donald Trump over Kamala Harris

Students from across Maine selected former President Donald Trump over Vice President Kamala Harris during a mock election this week — and Maine students have a record of forecasting the winner.

Trump easily defeated his Democratic rival, winning 52% versus 41% for Harris. About 6% of the vote was split among three other candidates on the ballot.

Maine's student mock election has accurately forecast the national winner of every presidential election since 2008, although the students' choice doesn't always win the most votes in Maine on Election Day.

Students also voted to re-elect the three members of Maine's congressional delegation who are on the ballot this year: independent Sen. Angus King and Democratic Reps. Jared Golden and Chellie Pingree.

More than 100 schools participated in this year’s mock election, which is run the by secretary of state's office.