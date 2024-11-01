Democrats criticize out-of-state money, false information ahead of Election Day

Ahead of next week's state elections, Maine Democrats are criticizing out-of-state money and interests they say are supporting Republican campaigns.

Senate President Troy Jackson joined the Bangor legislative delegation today in claiming that out-of-state funding is driving false information about the voting records of Democrats.

"I mean, we can differ on policy," he said. "That's not something that I worry about it, you know, and I always say your record is your record, but when you make up these flat out lies that are easily disproved, well, what else are they lying about?"

Jackson said some of the ads claim the state is broke, when the Rainy Day fund has increased and the state fiscal year ended with a surplus.

Jackson called out well-funded special interest groups they say are misleading Maine people, and urged voters not to believe the ads.

"Don't get it from big pharma, don't get it from big oil sending money in here trying to screw what's been going on in this state and try and turn it back to those years when everyday people didn't have a voice," he said.

Jackson said 70% of the Senate Republicans' fundraising has come from out of state.

In response, Senate Republican Leader Trey Stewart says Democrats also benefit from out-of-state funding, and "cry foul when Republicans fundraise effectively."