Elected leaders in Maine push for permanent extension of asylum seeker work authorization

Members of Maine's congressional delegation, along with Gov. Janet Mills, are urging the Biden Administration to codify a temporary rule that allows immigrant work permits to automatically renew for up to a year and a half.

The goal, said Congresswoman Chellie Pingree, is to avoid situations where immigrants in Maine who are legally allowed to work lose authorization due to bureaucratic processing delays.

"That often means an employer who is counted on them doesn't have them working anymore, and they have to leave their employment waiting for the final approval," Pingree said.

While president-elect Trump could ultimately scrap the rule, Pingree said a permanent rule would be harder to change than simply not renewing a temporary one.

King said he hopes the rule change would survive an immigration crackdown, because it benefits not only immigrant workers by the businesses that employ them.

"This is really just practicality," King said. "It's talking about saving taxpayers money, letting people work for a living, pay taxes, and supporting Maine businesses that are all looking for workers."

In a letter to the Department of Homeland Security, Pingree, King, and Mills said about half a million people across the country are currently seeking work permit renewals.