Maine Sen. Susan Collins will vote for Trump's DNI pick

Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins said she'll vote for President Donald Trump's controversial pick to lead the Director of National Intelligence.

In a statement Collins said DNI nominee Tulsi Gabbard shared her concerns about shrinking the agency and gave satisfactory answers about Edward Snowden.

Snowden is a former intelligence contractor who leaked classified documents and exposed surveillance programs put in place after the 9/11 terror attacks. He now lives in Russia.

Gabbard's confirmation was viewed as precarious in part because she had sponsored a bill as a Democratic lawmaker that would have dropped criminal charges against Snowden.

During last week's confirmation hearing, Collins asked Gabbard if she would support or recommend a presidential pardon of Snowden. Gabbard said she wouldn't, but the pardon authority rests solely with the president.

Collins vote could salvage Gabbard's confirmation. Republicans have just a one-vote edge on the Senate Intelligence Committee, meaning one GOP holdout could prevent Gabbard from advancing to the full Senate for final confirmation.

The committee is expected to vote on Gabbard on Tuesday.

Gabbard faced critical questions from Republican and Democratic senators during a nearly three-hour-long confirmation hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee last week. She faced questions about Snowden, as well as statements appearing to blame the U.S. and NATO for Russia's invasion of Ukraine and for her private meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Most of the focus, however, centered on Gabbard previous statements about Snowden, including calling him a "brave whistleblower."

Gabbard said repeatedly during Thursday's Senate Intelligence Committee meeting that Snowden broke the law. But Sen. Angus King, an independent, was skeptical.

"You introduced a bill in Congress, along with Congressman Matt Gaetz, to essentially pardon him," King said. "So, he broke the law, but it wasn't all that serious? Is that what you thought back in 2020?"

Gabbard responded, "I take very seriously upholding our constitution and have sworn an oath to support and defend that constitution over eight times in my life. My statements in the past have been reflective of the egregious and illegal programs that were exposed in that leak."

Collins' work in the Senate following the September 11 terrorists attacks led to the creation of the position that Gabbard now seeks.

