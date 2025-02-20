Sen. Susan Collins says she will vote against Trump's pick for FBI director

Maine Sen. Susan Collins said she will vote against Kash Patel, President Trump's pick for FBI director.

In a statement, Collins criticized Patel for what she described as his aggressive political activity and for statements that she said discredited the work of the agency. Collins, who serves on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said Patel's recent political profile "undermines his ability to serve in the a-political role of Director of the FBI."

She also raised concerns about the Trump administration potentially targeting FBI agents involved in certain investigations. The Trump administration has ordered the FBI to compile a list of agents who helped investigate the Jan. 6, 2020, attacks on the U.S. Capitol by a mob of his supporters, and Trump has said he would fire some of those agents.

Collins said any efforts "to promote accountability at the FBI" must be done in a way that avoids driving away dedicated public servants.

“In this context, there is a compelling need for an FBI Director who is decidedly apolitical," Collins said. "While Mr. Patel has had 16 years of dedicated public service, his time over the past four years has been characterized by high profile and aggressive political activity. Mr. Patel has made numerous politically charged statements in his book and elsewhere discrediting the work of the FBI, the very institution he has been nominated to lead. These statements, in conjunction with the questionnaire sent to thousands of FBI employees, cast doubt on Mr. Patel’s ability to advance the FBI’s law enforcement mission in a way that is free from the appearance of political motivation."

The Senate is expected vote on Patel's nomination later today. To be confirmed, he cannot afford to lose more than three Republican votes if all Democrats and independent senators oppose his nomination.

This story will be updated.