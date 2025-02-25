Facing budget shortfall, Maine lawmakers weigh SNAP cuts for certain immigrants

As Maine faces a projected $450 million budget shortfall over the next two years, state lawmakers are considering cutting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program funding, or SNAP, for certain immigrants who have work authorization but are not employed.

The proposal, included in the Governor Janet Mills' two-year budget plan, would save $7.8 million over two years.

Maine is one of only a few states that fund their own SNAP programs for eligible non-citizens, many of whom are barred from accessing federal food assistance.

But Anna Korsen, with the food security group Full Plates Full Potential, told a legislative committee this week the cuts would undermine the state's goal of ending childhood hunger.

"Our most vulnerable children and families should not bear the burden of balancing Maine's budget at a time when costs of living are rising and federal funds for health care, education, and food are being cut," Korsen said.

Sarah Woodbury, with the Coalition on Racial Equity, told lawmakers that for some immigrants, getting a work permit doesn't lead to immediate employment.

"Many people come to this country with skills and credentials that don't match the jobs available to them, and often need English language education and other types of training to gain the necessary proficiencies," Woodbury said.

The Mills administration said demand on the program has increased fivefold over the last four years, to 5,000 monthly beneficiaries in 2024.