Thousands return to Portland as part of another day of rallies across Maine

Thousands of people gathered in Monument Square in Portland Saturday to protest what they say are threats to democracy, human rights and the U.S. Constitution from the Trump administration.

The rally was one of many that took place in more than a dozen towns across Maine and organized as part of a national day of action by groups across the state.

Bob Gatewood of Harpswell carried a homemade, six-foot white banner with a silhouette of President Trump and the words "stop him." Gatewood said he's especially concerned because he believes President Trump is disregarding the U.S. Constitution.

Nicole Ogrysko / Maine Public Bob Gatewood of Harpswell made this white sign, center, that reads "Stop Him," for a rally in Portland on April 19, 2025.

"This is only the second time I've ever protested, honestly," he said. "And I'm just so pissed. Last week it was so great to be here in community with everybody and to see how many people are also pissed. It's just... it's invigorating. And it makes me hopeful."

Carrie Peterson of Portland also attended the rally in Monument Square earlier this month. She said she wanted to return because she believes the country is losing its democracy.

"I think the people in America are worried about a dictatorship here, which is what seems to be happening," she said.

Nicole Ogrysko / Maine Public From left to right, Denis Noonan, Carrie Peterson, Chuck Poliner, all of Portland, returned to Monument Square for a national day of protest on April 19, 2025

Peterson wore a black t-shirt with the words, "see you in court" on the front, a reference to what Gov. Janet Mills told President Trump during their initial confrontation at the White House back in February. Peterson said she's proud of how the Mills administration is responding to what she says are targeted attacks from Trump.

Earlier this week, the Trump administration sued the state of Maine for allegedly violating Title IX — a federal law that prohibits discrimination of girls and women — by allowing transgender athletes to compete in girls' and women's sports. The Maine Human Rights Act prohibits discrimination on the basis of gender identity.

Sarah Pearson of Freeport carried a sign that read "hands off my queer family," and said she traveled to Portland because she wanted to make her voice heard.

"I have queer and trans family members, and I want them to be safe and feel that they too can be part of this country," she said.

Nicole Ogrysko / Maine Public Sarah Pearson of Freeport and Donna Duval of Leeds traveled to Portland on April 19, 2025 to protest the Trump administration.

Others carried signs read "Free Kilmar Abrego Garcia," the Maryland man who has been wrongly deported to an El Salvador prison. The Trump administration has ignored an order by the Supreme Court to facilitate his return to the United States.

The event in Monument Square was organized by Portland Indivisible and had speakers from Maine Trans Net, the Women's Lobby and the Maine Gun Safety Coalition, among others.

The crowd filled Monument Square and lined both sides of Congress Street from Preble to Elm Streets. Many people flooded the streets and walked from the square to Portland City Hall to protest, before the crowd peacefully dispersed.