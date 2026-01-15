Bangor Studio/Membership Department
A fall Maine landscape
Susan Collins, Angus King back stalled war powers resolution

Maine Public | By Steve Mistler
Published January 15, 2026 at 12:02 PM EST
Independent Sen. Angus King endorses Republican Sen. Susan Collins in her bid for a fourth term, Friday, May 16, 2014, at the Margaret Chase Smith Library in Skowhegan, Maine.(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP file
Independent Sen. Angus King endorses Republican Sen. Susan Collins in her bid for a fourth term, Friday, May 16, 2014, at the Margaret Chase Smith Library in Skowhegan, Maine.

U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King of Maine backed a failed effort to limit President Donald Trump's ability to unilaterally use force in Venezuela.

Wednesday's vote on the war powers resolution was a reversal from a week ago when five Republicans, including Collins, joined Democrats to advance the measure.

That vote riled President Trump, who lashed out at the defecting Republicans, publicly calling Collins "a disaster" and saying she shouldn't be elected to office again.

The president's pressure campaign ultimately persuaded two of the Republicans to change their votes on Wednesday, and Vice President J.D. Vance broke the resulting tie vote to kill the resolution.

Collins has said she supported the military operation to capture Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, but opposes committing additional U.S. forces in Venezuela — or Greenland — without congressional approval.
Steve Mistler
Journalist Steve Mistler is Maine Public’s chief politics and government correspondent. He is based at the State House.
See stories by Steve Mistler