Golden Calls For White House Review Of CMP Transmission Project, And Aides Have Said One Is Underway

U.S. Rep. Jared Golden of Maine’s 2nd District today wrote a letter to the Biden administration calling for a review of a so-called “presidential permit” issued for Central Maine Power’s controversial power line project.

And according to the White House, its own review is already underway.

Required for infrastructure projects that cross international borders, the permit for CMP’s plan to link up with Canada’s Hydro-Quebec was issued in the waning days of the Trump administration.

Last month, a White House aide confirmed on background to Maine Public Radio that it was reviewing that permit, under the terms of an executive order the new president issued on Inauguration Day.

The order calls for agency heads to review Trump administration environmental actions in light of Biden’s policy goals and to make recommendations. The White House official said that the permits, including CMP’s, were being evaluated based on the nation’s energy needs, achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and creating union jobs.

In his letter, Golden says the permit was issued without a robust analysis of potential environmental harms, while the public was shut out of the process.

In a statement late Thursday, a CMP spokesman said recent presidents review their predecessor’s executive actions as a matter of course.

The White House official said on Thursday there was no news to report regarding the CMP permit.