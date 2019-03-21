Gov. Mills Looks To Expand Electric Vehicle Use In Maine

In an effort to reduce Maine's carbon footprint and reliance on fossil fuels, Gov. Janet Mills is ready to offer Mainers a subsidy for buying electric vehicles (EV).

When she was Attorney General, Mills helped to win payments from Volkswagen over its pollution control scandal, and the settlement included $5 million for Maine's EV efforts. Now she says she'll split the award between EV purchase incentives for nonprofit organizations that serve the elderly or low-income communities and direct rebates for individual car buyers.

In a press release, Mills estimates the incentives will facilitate the purchase of 1,000 electric vehicles, doubling the number now registered in Maine.