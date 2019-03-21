Gov. Mills Looks To Expand Electric Vehicle Use In Maine

By 33 minutes ago

In an effort to reduce Maine's carbon footprint and reliance on fossil fuels, Gov. Janet Mills is ready to offer Mainers a subsidy for buying electric vehicles (EV).

Credit Wikimedia Commons

When she was Attorney General, Mills helped to win payments from Volkswagen over its pollution control scandal, and the settlement included $5 million for Maine's EV efforts. Now she says she'll split the award between EV purchase incentives for nonprofit organizations that serve the elderly or low-income communities and direct rebates for individual car buyers.

In a press release, Mills estimates the incentives will facilitate the purchase of 1,000 electric vehicles, doubling the number now registered in Maine.

Tags: 
Electric vehicle
Gov. Janet Mills
Maine Public
climate change

Related Content

Gov. Mills Outlines Ambitious Plan To Address Climate Change

By Feb 28, 2019
Robert F. Bukaty / AP Photo

Gov. Janet Mills said that her administration is committed to addressing the threats posed by climate change.