The explosive growth in demand for hemp is propelling this crop to new importance in the state. We’ll hear from hemp farmers and learn about the potential of hemp to impact Maine’s economy.

Guests: Hillary Lister, policy specialist and consultant with Maine Matters

Gary Fish, state horticulturalist, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Call-in:

Ben Marcus, hemp farmer, Sheepscot General Store and Farm in Whitefield

John Black, president, New England Hemp Institute