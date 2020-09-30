Maine Judge Rejects Lawsuit Aimed At Easing Voting In November

A Superior Court justice has rejected a lawsuit aimed at easing voting in the November election. The suit was filed in response to the pandemic, which is discouraging voters from casting their ballots in person.

Superior Court Justice William Stokes says both the pandemic and ongoing mail delivery issues at the U.S. Postal Service will have an effect on voting, but do not outweigh the need for the state to ensure proper oversight.

Stokes says the state has taken steps to mitigate some of the problems raised in the complaint by the Alliance for Retired Americans and Vote.org. Under guidance from the secretary of state, lock boxes have been set up for voting after hours, and more time has been allotted for processing absentee ballots.

The lawsuit called for online voter registration and paid postage for mailed ballots, among other measures.

The decision not to issue an injunction on any of the complaints leaves open the possibility of an appeal of one or more of Stokes' findings to the Maine Supreme Judicial Court.