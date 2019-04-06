Maine Lawmakers Consider Breaking Up The Department Agriculture, Conservation And Forestry

The Maine legislature is considering a measure that would undo the consolidation of the state departments of Agriculture and Conservation carried out during the lepage administration.

Julie Ann Smith, the Executive Director of the Maine Farm Bureau, says her constituents feel that agriculture deserves the attention of a separate agency.

“While our farmers recognize that the efforts to restructure were well intentioned, the projected results have not come to fruition,” she says. “We believe the combining of Departments has brought about a great disservice to agriculture in the state of Maine.”

In a written statement Gov. Janet Mills says she’s against breaking up the Department Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, but is open to suggested improvements.

Bob Meyers is the executive director of the Maine Snowmobile association, which represents several groups, including the Maine Aquaculture Association and the Maine Forest Products Council.

“Today we are asking you to not abandon this effort, which many of us have worked long and hard without a serious effort to implement the merger as planned,” says Meyers.