Maine Republicans Rally In Support Of Donald Trump Outside Jared Golden's Office

Maine Republicans rallied outside of Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Golden’s Lewiston office on Tuesday to protest what they say is his lack of support for President Donald Trump.

Maine GOP Chair Demi Kouzounas says Golden should take a stand against the impeachment inquiry.

“It’s impeachment, impeachment, impeachment. We’re sick of it. We have 13 months till we decide again who’s going to be our president. Let the people speak, but we’re letting a few down there basically be our voices, and we didn’t elect them to be our voices, and we just feel we’re not being heard,” she says.

Patrick Kraft was among several dozen who attended the rally. He says Democrats refuse to accept Trump as President.

“I’m opposed to the witch hunt that’s been going on since our president has elected. From Day One. Literally, Day One. And I haven’t seen a crime yet,” he says.

A group that supports impeaching Trump held an opposing rally across the street. Golden has not taken a stance on impeachment, but he told Maine Public last week that he supports an investigation into the whistleblower complaint against Trump.